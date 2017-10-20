Assystem SA (ASY.PA)
ASY.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
33.70EUR
20 Oct 2017
33.70EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.20 (+0.60%)
€0.20 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
€33.50
€33.50
Open
€33.74
€33.74
Day's High
€33.75
€33.75
Day's Low
€33.50
€33.50
Volume
11,841
11,841
Avg. Vol
12,594
12,594
52-wk High
€37.67
€37.67
52-wk Low
€25.54
€25.54
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michel Combes
|55
|2004
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Dominique Louis
|2013
|Chairman of the Management Board, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Gilbert Lehmann
|69
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Philippe Chevallier
|54
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Legal Officer
|
Gerard Brescon
|2013
|Member of the Management Board and Executive Committee, Executive Vice President - Human Resources, Chairman of Assystem France