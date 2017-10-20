Edition:
United States

Altice NV (ATCA.AS)

ATCA.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

17.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.19 (+1.13%)
Prev Close
€17.20
Open
€17.32
Day's High
€17.45
Day's Low
€17.25
Volume
1,714,743
Avg. Vol
2,314,794
52-wk High
€23.42
52-wk Low
€15.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jurgen van Breukelen

47 2015 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Dexter Goei

45 2016 President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altice USA

Michel Combes

55 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Dennis Okhuijsen

46 2012 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Jeremie Bonnin

43 2015 General Secretary, Permanent Representative of A4 S.A., Executive Director
Altice NV News

