Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (ATDb.TO)
ATDb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
59.06CAD
20 Oct 2017
59.06CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.15 (-0.25%)
$-0.15 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
$59.21
$59.21
Open
$59.31
$59.31
Day's High
$59.48
$59.48
Day's Low
$58.82
$58.82
Volume
463,073
463,073
Avg. Vol
919,877
919,877
52-wk High
$68.21
$68.21
52-wk Low
$56.06
$56.06
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alain Bouchard
|67
|2014
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Founder
|
Brian Hannasch
|48
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Jacques D'Amours
|2014
|Co-Founder, Director
|
Richard Fortin
|68
|2011
|Co-Founder, Director
|
Real Plourde
|2014
|Co-Founder, Director
