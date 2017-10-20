Ateme SA (ATEME.PA)
ATEME.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
17.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.51 (-2.76%)
Prev Close
€18.46
Open
€18.50
Day's High
€18.64
Day's Low
€17.87
Volume
18,024
Avg. Vol
31,295
52-wk High
€19.90
52-wk Low
€4.77
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michel Artieres
|1991
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder
|
Fabrice Sana
|2007
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Joseph Soueidi
|2009
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Pierre Larbier
|Chief Technology Officer
|
Yossi Aloni
|Chief Marketing Officer
- BRIEF-Ateme H1 net result turns to profit of 0.3 million euros
- BRIEF-Ateme H1 revenue up at 20.5 million euros
- BRIEF-Ateme says chosen by TOT to deliver 4k-UHD contribution channels over IP
- BRIEF-Ateme selected by Russian sports broadcaster TV Start
- BRIEF-Hessischer Rundfunk (ARD) selects Ateme/SatService to service its DVB-T2 premium TV and OTT offer