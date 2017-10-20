Edition:
United States

Atos SE (ATOS.PA)

ATOS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

130.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.65 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
€131.55
Open
€132.35
Day's High
€133.00
Day's Low
€130.10
Volume
329,657
Avg. Vol
235,282
52-wk High
€135.40
52-wk Low
€90.75

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Thierry Breton

62 2009 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the General Management Committee

Elie Girard

37 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Eric Grall

Member of the General Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee. Executive Vice President, Global Operations and TOP Program

Gilles Arditti

61 2014 Executive Vice-President Investor Relations & Financial Communication, Member of the Executive Committee

Gilles Grapinet

54 2013 Senior Executive Vice President, Global Functions and Chief Executive Officer Worldline, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the General Management Committee
Atos SE News

