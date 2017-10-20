Edition:
United States

Attacq Ltd (ATTJ.J)

ATTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,899.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

8.00 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
1,891.00
Open
1,925.00
Day's High
1,925.00
Day's Low
1,870.00
Volume
1,337,252
Avg. Vol
932,542
52-wk High
1,960.00
52-wk Low
1,575.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Pierre Tredoux

2012 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Morne Wilken

Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Melt Hamman

2013 Financial Director, Executive Director

Helena Austen

2013 Head of Legal

Peter De Villiers

Head of Africa and International Investments
» More People

Attacq Ltd News