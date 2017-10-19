Atul Auto Ltd (ATUL.NS)
ATUL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
473.90INR
19 Oct 2017
473.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.50 (-0.11%)
Rs-0.50 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
Rs474.40
Rs474.40
Open
Rs479.95
Rs479.95
Day's High
Rs482.00
Rs482.00
Day's Low
Rs467.50
Rs467.50
Volume
42,206
42,206
Avg. Vol
55,130
55,130
52-wk High
Rs512.00
Rs512.00
52-wk Low
Rs389.30
Rs389.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jayantibhai Chandra
|57
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Mahendrakumar Patel
|49
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole Time Director
|
Paras Viramgama
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Niraj Chandra
|33
|2012
|Whole Time Director
|
Vijay Kedia
|51
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director