Attijariwafa Bank SA (ATW.CS)
ATW.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
473.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
473.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null-1.15 (-0.24%)
null-1.15 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
null474.15
null474.15
Open
null474.15
null474.15
Day's High
null475.00
null475.00
Day's Low
null473.00
null473.00
Volume
59,033
59,033
Avg. Vol
47,928
47,928
52-wk High
null485.00
null485.00
52-wk Low
null376.15
null376.15
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mohammed El Kettani
|Chairman of the Board, General Director
|
Antonio Escamez Torres
|66
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Talal Bellaj
|General Manager
|
Omar Bounjou
|General Manager
|
Mohammed Douiri
|General Manager
- Fitch: Weak Capital Makes Moroccan Banks Vulnerable to Shocks
- BRIEF-Attijariwafa Bank announces bond issue for 1.5 billion dirhams
- Fitch: Islamic Banking a Modest Deposit Stimulus in Morocco
- BRIEF-Attijariwafa Bank Q1 net profit group share up 6.7 percent
- Morocco's Attijariwafa paid twice book value for Barclays Egypt acquisition