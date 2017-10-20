Aubay SA (AUBT.PA)
AUBT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
34.94EUR
20 Oct 2017
34.94EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.03 (-0.09%)
€-0.03 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
€34.97
€34.97
Open
€34.97
€34.97
Day's High
€35.20
€35.20
Day's Low
€34.68
€34.68
Volume
5,489
5,489
Avg. Vol
9,035
9,035
52-wk High
€36.17
€36.17
52-wk Low
€22.33
€22.33
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Christian Aubert
|67
|2003
|Chairman of the Board
|
Philippe Rabasse
|2004
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
David Fuks
|2007
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Financial Affairs, Director
|
Vincent Gauthier
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Legal Affairs, Director
|
Christophe Andrieux
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer for France and Belgium, Director