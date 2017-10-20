Edition:
United States

Aubay SA (AUBT.PA)

AUBT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

34.94EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.03 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
€34.97
Open
€34.97
Day's High
€35.20
Day's Low
€34.68
Volume
5,489
Avg. Vol
9,035
52-wk High
€36.17
52-wk Low
€22.33

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Christian Aubert

67 2003 Chairman of the Board

Philippe Rabasse

2004 Chief Executive Officer, Director

David Fuks

2007 Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Financial Affairs, Director

Vincent Gauthier

Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Legal Affairs, Director

Christophe Andrieux

Deputy Chief Executive Officer for France and Belgium, Director
» More People

Aubay SA News