Autopistas del Sol SA (AUS.BA)

AUS.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

112.00ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.35 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
$111.65
Open
$114.00
Day's High
$115.00
Day's Low
$111.65
Volume
29,492
Avg. Vol
46,350
52-wk High
$118.45
52-wk Low
$40.05

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Andres Alfonso Barberis Martin

2014 Chairman of the Board

Esteban Ernesto Perez

2015 Chief Executive Officer

Guillermo Osvaldo Diaz

58 2011 Vice Chairman of the Board

Carlos Javier Parimbelli

2015 Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Luis Ramon Freixas Pinto

Director of Investor Relations
Autopistas del Sol SA News

