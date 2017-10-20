Auto Hall SA (AUTO.CS)
AUTO.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
95.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
95.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null-3.40 (-3.46%)
null-3.40 (-3.46%)
Prev Close
null98.40
null98.40
Open
null97.14
null97.14
Day's High
null97.90
null97.90
Day's Low
null95.00
null95.00
Volume
9,267
9,267
Avg. Vol
5,249
5,249
52-wk High
null118.90
null118.90
52-wk Low
null95.00
null95.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Abdellatif Guerraoui
|Chairman of the Board, General Manager
|
Mohammed Karim Lamrani
|Honorary Chairman
|
El Maati Darradi
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
El Mostafa Youssefi
|Member of the Management Board, Head of Information Systems
|
Abdelali Lahkim Bennani
|Member of the Management Board, Head of Management Control