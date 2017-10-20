Aviva PLC (AV.L)
AV.L on London Stock Exchange
505.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
505.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
4.00 (+0.80%)
4.00 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
501.50
501.50
Open
503.50
503.50
Day's High
507.50
507.50
Day's Low
502.50
502.50
Volume
8,785,573
8,785,573
Avg. Vol
9,158,865
9,158,865
52-wk High
570.50
570.50
52-wk Low
411.30
411.30
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Adrian Montague
|69
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Mark Wilson
|50
|2013
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Tom Stoddard
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Andy Briggs
|2016
|Executive Director, Chief Executive - UK Insurance
|
Euan Munro
|47
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer - Aviva Investors