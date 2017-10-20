AVEVA Group PLC (AVV.L)
AVV.L on London Stock Exchange
2,455.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
2,455.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
15.00 (+0.61%)
15.00 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
2,440.00
2,440.00
Open
2,454.00
2,454.00
Day's High
2,462.00
2,462.00
Day's Low
2,443.00
2,443.00
Volume
82,124
82,124
Avg. Vol
360,371
360,371
52-wk High
2,522.00
2,522.00
52-wk Low
1,655.00
1,655.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Philip Aiken
|68
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
James Kidd
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
David Ward
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Claire Denton
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Group General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Jennifer Allerton
|66
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
