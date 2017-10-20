AXA SA (AXAF.PA)
AXAF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
25.48EUR
20 Oct 2017
25.48EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.16 (+0.63%)
€0.16 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
€25.32
€25.32
Open
€25.42
€25.42
Day's High
€25.58
€25.58
Day's Low
€25.41
€25.41
Volume
5,180,083
5,180,083
Avg. Vol
5,593,361
5,593,361
52-wk High
€26.07
€26.07
52-wk Low
€19.03
€19.03
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Denis Duverne
|63
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Thomas Buberl
|44
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee, Director
|
Gerald Harlin
|2010
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Antimo Perretta
|2017
|Chairman of AXA Assicurazioni
|
Andrew Wallace-Barnett
|Head of Investor Relations
