Axis Bank Ltd (AXBK.BO)
AXBK.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
460.35INR
19 Oct 2017
460.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.00 (-0.86%)
Rs-4.00 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
Rs464.35
Rs464.35
Open
Rs464.75
Rs464.75
Day's High
Rs465.35
Rs465.35
Day's Low
Rs458.25
Rs458.25
Volume
298,321
298,321
Avg. Vol
531,830
531,830
52-wk High
Rs547.00
Rs547.00
52-wk Low
Rs424.60
Rs424.60
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sanjiv Misra
|70
|2016
|Non-Executive Part time Chairman of the Board
|
Cyril Anand
|President, Chief Risk Officer
|
Amit Sethi
|President and Chief Information Officer
|
Shikha Sharma
|58
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole Time Director
|
Jairam Sridharan
|2016
|Group Executive and Chief Financial Officer