American Express Co (AXP.N)
AXP.N on New York Stock Exchange
92.09USD
20 Oct 2017
92.09USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.19 (+0.21%)
$0.19 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
$91.90
$91.90
Open
$92.96
$92.96
Day's High
$93.26
$93.26
Day's Low
$91.97
$91.97
Volume
1,144,815
1,144,815
Avg. Vol
1,135,398
1,135,398
52-wk High
$93.34
$93.34
52-wk Low
$64.75
$64.75
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kenneth Chenault
|66
|2001
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Stephen Squeri
|58
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Jeffrey Campbell
|56
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Finance
|
Douglas Buckminster
|56
|2015
|President - Global Consumer Services Group
|
James Bush
|58
|2015
|President - Global Network and International Consumer Services
- BRIEF-American Express names Stephen J. Squeri as new CEO
- BRIEF-American Express says FY2017 EPS guidance raised to $5.80-$5.90
- BRIEF-American Express reports third quarter EPS of $1.50
- U.S. top court to review antitrust claims against American Express
- UPDATE 2-U.S. top court to review antitrust claims against American Express