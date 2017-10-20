Axway Software SA (AXW.PA)
AXW.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
23.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
23.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€1.05 (+4.66%)
€1.05 (+4.66%)
Prev Close
€22.55
€22.55
Open
€22.55
€22.55
Day's High
€23.70
€23.70
Day's Low
€22.50
€22.50
Volume
14,975
14,975
Avg. Vol
14,195
14,195
52-wk High
€33.40
€33.40
52-wk Low
€22.04
€22.04
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pierre Pasquier
|78
|2001
|Chairman of the Board
|
Jean-Marc Lazzari
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Kathleen Clark Bracco
|45
|2011
|Director
|
Yves de Talhouet
|55
|2012
|Director
|
Michael Gollner
|55
|2012
|Director
- BRIEF-Axway Software H1 net profit group share falls to 2.6 million euros
- BRIEF-Axway Software H1 prelim. revenue down at 142.8 million euros
- BRIEF-Axway Software selected by Italian airport operator
- BRIEF-Axway Software selected by Acciona to power their digital workplace
- BRIEF-Axway begins certifying partners