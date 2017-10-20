AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)
AZN.L on London Stock Exchange
5,162.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
5,162.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-13.00 (-0.25%)
-13.00 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
5,175.00
5,175.00
Open
5,182.00
5,182.00
Day's High
5,199.00
5,199.00
Day's Low
5,159.00
5,159.00
Volume
1,809,138
1,809,138
Avg. Vol
2,536,899
2,536,899
52-wk High
5,585.07
5,585.07
52-wk Low
3,996.00
3,996.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Leif Johansson
|66
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Pascal Soriot
|57
|2012
|Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
|
Marc Dunoyer
|64
|2013
|Executive Director, Chief Financial Officer
|
Fiona Cicconi
|2014
|Executive Vice-President, Human Resources
|
Sean Bohen
|2015
|Chief Medical Officer, Executive Vice President - Global Medicines Development
- BRIEF-Roivant Sciences partners with AstraZeneca for drug development
- BRIEF-Fibrogen announces acceptance by china FDA of roxadustat NDA for treatment of anemia associated with dialysis and non-dialysis kidney disease
- Astra and Merck win speedy review for Lynparza in breast cancer
- Pfizer weighs $15 billion sale of consumer healthcare business