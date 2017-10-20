Edition:
United States

TV Azteca SAB de CV (AZTECACPO.MX)

AZTECACPO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

3.41MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
$3.40
Open
$3.38
Day's High
$3.42
Day's Low
$3.33
Volume
373,774
Avg. Vol
1,919,700
52-wk High
$3.95
52-wk Low
$2.51

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ricardo Benjamin Salinas Pliego

60 1993 Chairman of the Board

Benjamin Salinas Sada

33 2015 Chief Executive Officer

Mario San Roman Flores

57 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board, Responsible for Execution of Strategic Projects

Esteban Galindez Aguirre

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Carlos Hesles Flores

48 2015 Chief Administrative Officer
» More People

TV Azteca SAB de CV News