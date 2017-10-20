Edition:
United States

Bauer AG (B5AG.DE)

B5AG.DE on Xetra

26.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.01 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
€26.92
Open
€26.80
Day's High
€27.45
Day's Low
€26.74
Volume
25,266
Avg. Vol
56,269
52-wk High
€29.81
52-wk Low
€9.43

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Klaus Reinhardt

75 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Thomas Bauer

61 1994 Chairman of the Management Board

Robert Feiger

54 2006 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Hartmut Beutler

59 2001 Finance Director, Member of the Management Board

Peter Hingott

2016 Member of the Management Board
Bauer AG News

