Boeing Co (BA.N)
BA.N on New York Stock Exchange
264.75USD
20 Oct 2017
264.75USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$5.71 (+2.20%)
$5.71 (+2.20%)
Prev Close
$259.04
$259.04
Open
$260.21
$260.21
Day's High
$264.82
$264.82
Day's Low
$259.48
$259.48
Volume
1,032,226
1,032,226
Avg. Vol
838,444
838,444
52-wk High
$264.82
$264.82
52-wk Low
$134.34
$134.34
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dennis Muilenburg
|53
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Raymond Conner
|61
|2016
|Vice Chairman
|
Gregory Smith
|50
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Corporate Business Development Strategy
|
Bertrand-Marc Allen
|43
|2015
|Senior Vice President, President - Boeing International
|
J. Michael Luttig
|63
|2009
|Executive Vice President, General Counsel
