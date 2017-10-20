Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L)
BAB.L on London Stock Exchange
822.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
822.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.12%)
-1.00 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
823.00
823.00
Open
822.50
822.50
Day's High
826.00
826.00
Day's Low
818.50
818.50
Volume
1,176,452
1,176,452
Avg. Vol
1,608,530
1,608,530
52-wk High
1,038.00
1,038.00
52-wk Low
794.50
794.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Turner
|68
|2008
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Archie Bethel
|2016
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Franco Martinelli
|2014
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
John Davies
|2015
|Chief Executive - Support Services division, Executive Director
|
William Tame
|59
|2014
|Chief Executive - International division, Executive Director