Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BACH.NS)
BACH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
160.70INR
19 Oct 2017
160.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.50 (-0.92%)
Rs-1.50 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs162.20
Rs162.20
Open
Rs162.65
Rs162.65
Day's High
Rs162.65
Rs162.65
Day's Low
Rs159.50
Rs159.50
Volume
146,698
146,698
Avg. Vol
1,696,353
1,696,353
52-wk High
Rs182.50
Rs182.50
52-wk Low
Rs97.00
Rs97.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sumit Mazumder
|69
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Pramod Patwari
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Nitin Bagaria
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Vivek Saraogi
|49
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Arvind Saxena
|64
|2008
|Whole Time Director