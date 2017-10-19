Edition:
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BACH.NS)

BACH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

160.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.50 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs162.20
Open
Rs162.65
Day's High
Rs162.65
Day's Low
Rs159.50
Volume
146,698
Avg. Vol
1,696,353
52-wk High
Rs182.50
52-wk Low
Rs97.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sumit Mazumder

69 2017 Chairman of the Board

Pramod Patwari

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Nitin Bagaria

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Vivek Saraogi

49 Managing Director, Executive Director

Arvind Saxena

64 2008 Whole Time Director
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd News