Bajaj Corp Ltd (BACO.NS)
BACO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
435.45INR
19 Oct 2017
435.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.30 (-0.75%)
Rs-3.30 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs438.75
Rs438.75
Open
Rs439.90
Rs439.90
Day's High
Rs441.05
Rs441.05
Day's Low
Rs433.50
Rs433.50
Volume
13,454
13,454
Avg. Vol
114,113
114,113
52-wk High
Rs449.90
Rs449.90
52-wk Low
Rs324.50
Rs324.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kushagra Bajaj
|2007
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Apoorv Bajaj
|2009
|Executive President
|
D. Maloo
|52
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Hitesh Kanani
|2016
|Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
|
Sumit Malhotra
|53
|2011
|Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director