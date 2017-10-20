BAE Systems PLC (BAES.L)
BAES.L on London Stock Exchange
596.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.50 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
600.00
Open
603.50
Day's High
603.50
Day's Low
595.00
Volume
7,472,607
Avg. Vol
9,463,865
52-wk High
682.50
52-wk Low
532.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Roger Carr
|69
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Charles Woodburn
|45
|2017
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Peter Lynas
|58
|2011
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Gerard DeMuro
|61
|2014
|President and Chief Executive Officer of BAE Systems, Inc.; Executive Director
|
David Parkes
|Company Secretary
