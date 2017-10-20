A.G.Barr PLC (BAG.L)
BAG.L on London Stock Exchange
627.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
627.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
4.50 (+0.72%)
4.50 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
623.00
623.00
Open
627.00
627.00
Day's High
629.50
629.50
Day's Low
621.50
621.50
Volume
43,963
43,963
Avg. Vol
115,589
115,589
52-wk High
663.00
663.00
52-wk Low
469.40
469.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Nicolson
|64
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Roger White
|2004
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Stuart Lorimer
|2015
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Jonathan Kemp
|2003
|Commercial Director, Executive Director
|
Andrew Memmott
|2013
|Supply Chain Director, Executive Director