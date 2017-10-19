Edition:
United States

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BAJE.NS)

BAJE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

172.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.35 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs172.65
Open
Rs173.85
Day's High
Rs173.85
Day's Low
Rs171.55
Volume
504,539
Avg. Vol
3,847,578
52-wk High
Rs181.04
52-wk Low
Rs109.47

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

M. Gowtama

55 2016 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Koshy Alexander

2017 Director - Finance, Whole Time Director

S. Sreenivas

2014 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Hema Acharya

2014 General Manager

V. Bevinamarad

General Manager
» More People

Bharat Electronics Ltd News