Balfour Beatty PLC (BALF.L)
BALF.L on London Stock Exchange
268.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.10 (-1.14%)
Prev Close
272.00
Open
272.40
Day's High
272.40
Day's Low
268.80
Volume
2,467,609
Avg. Vol
2,172,552
52-wk High
299.30
52-wk Low
252.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Philip Aiken
|68
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Leo Quinn
|60
|2015
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Philip Harrison
|56
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
David Mercer
|2016
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Michael Lucki
|58
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-Balfour Beatty reaches agreement to sell Heery International
- BRIEF-Balfour Beatty wins $260 mln US commercial and residential scheme in Miami
- BRIEF-Balfour Beatty appointed to capital works framework by Cambridgeshire County Council
- BRIEF-Balfour Beatty announces sale of Blackpool airport
- BRIEF-Balfour Beatty named preferred bidder for a Hinkley contract