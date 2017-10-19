Balaji Amines Ltd (BAMN.NS)
BAMN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
412.00INR
19 Oct 2017
412.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.30 (-0.07%)
Rs-0.30 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
Rs412.30
Rs412.30
Open
Rs415.80
Rs415.80
Day's High
Rs415.95
Rs415.95
Day's Low
Rs409.10
Rs409.10
Volume
12,343
12,343
Avg. Vol
38,905
38,905
52-wk High
Rs438.00
Rs438.00
52-wk Low
Rs273.10
Rs273.10
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
A. Prathap Reddy
|61
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
G. Hemanth Reddy
|51
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Compliance Officer, Whole Time Director
|
D. Ram Reddy
|51
|2013
|Joint Managing Director, Commercial Director, Executive Director
|
N. Rajeshwar Reddy
|58
|2013
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
A. Srinivas Reddy
|2016
|Whole Time Director