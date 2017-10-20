Barclays PLC (BARC.L)
BARC.L on London Stock Exchange
195.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
3.70 (+1.93%)
Prev Close
192.00
Open
193.50
Day's High
195.70
Day's Low
193.05
Volume
47,803,754
Avg. Vol
37,588,001
52-wk High
244.40
52-wk Low
175.46
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ian Cheshire
|57
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board - Designate
|
John McFarlane
|69
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
James Staley
|61
|2015
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Gerald Grimstone
|67
|2016
|Senior Non-Executive Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Tushar Morzaria
|48
|2013
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
- Nigerian lenders pick Barclays to find new investors for 9mobile -sources
- BRIEF-Banca Carige says Barclays to join consortium for capital hike
- MOVES-Barclays appoints new managing director of U.S. equity research
- MOVES-Barclays hires Faruqui to co-head UK M&A
- MOVES-Barclays hires two banking analysts