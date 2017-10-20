Edition:
United States

BASF SE (BASFn.DE)

BASFn.DE on Xetra

90.45EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.40 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
€90.05
Open
€90.50
Day's High
€90.87
Day's Low
€90.36
Volume
2,135,630
Avg. Vol
2,084,349
52-wk High
€94.32
52-wk Low
€76.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Juergen Hambrecht

71 2014 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Kurt Bock

59 2011 Chairman of Board of Executive Directors

Michael Diekmann

62 2008 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Sinischa Horvat

2017 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Martin Brudermueller

56 2011 Vice Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors
BASF SE News

