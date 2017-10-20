BASF SE (BASFn.DE)
BASFn.DE on Xetra
90.45EUR
20 Oct 2017
90.45EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.40 (+0.44%)
€0.40 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
€90.05
€90.05
Open
€90.50
€90.50
Day's High
€90.87
€90.87
Day's Low
€90.36
€90.36
Volume
2,135,630
2,135,630
Avg. Vol
2,084,349
2,084,349
52-wk High
€94.32
€94.32
52-wk Low
€76.50
€76.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Juergen Hambrecht
|71
|2014
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Kurt Bock
|59
|2011
|Chairman of Board of Executive Directors
|
Michael Diekmann
|62
|2008
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Sinischa Horvat
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Martin Brudermueller
|56
|2011
|Vice Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors
