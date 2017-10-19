Edition:
Bata India Ltd (BATA.NS)

BATA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

791.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-10.35 (-1.29%)
Prev Close
Rs801.70
Open
Rs803.95
Day's High
Rs805.00
Day's Low
Rs755.35
Volume
148,848
Avg. Vol
814,693
52-wk High
Rs805.00
52-wk Low
Rs399.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Uday Khanna

65 2011 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Ram Gupta

56 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance, Executive Director

Maloy Gupta

2012 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Rajeev Gopalakrishnan

50 2011 Managing Director, Executive Director

Christopher Kirk

61 2016 Additional Director
