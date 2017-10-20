Barloworld Ltd (BAWJ.J)
BAWJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
13,066.34ZAc
20 Oct 2017
13,066.34ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-120.66 (-0.91%)
-120.66 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
13,187.00
13,187.00
Open
13,158.00
13,158.00
Day's High
13,300.00
13,300.00
Day's Low
12,992.00
12,992.00
Volume
622,131
622,131
Avg. Vol
581,600
581,600
52-wk High
13,353.00
13,353.00
52-wk Low
8,201.00
8,201.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dumsia Ntsebeza
|66
|2007
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Dominic Sewela
|51
|2016
|Co-Chief Executive Officer - Designate, Executive Director
|
Donald Wilson
|59
|2006
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Peter Bulterman
|61
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer - Equipment Southern Africa, Iberia and Russia
|
Quinton McGeer
|2016
|Chief Executive - Equipment Iberia