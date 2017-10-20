BBA Aviation PLC (BBA.L)
BBA.L on London Stock Exchange
309.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
309.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.10 (+0.03%)
0.10 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
309.60
309.60
Open
310.10
310.10
Day's High
312.30
312.30
Day's Low
309.10
309.10
Volume
933,217
933,217
Avg. Vol
1,719,837
1,719,837
52-wk High
324.50
324.50
52-wk Low
241.80
241.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anthony Rudd
|70
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Wayne Edmunds
|61
|2017
|Interim Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
David Crook
|2017
|Group Finance Director, Director
|
Gareth Hall
|2013
|President and Managing Director of Ontic
|
Mark Johnstone
|2016
|President and Chief Operating Officer, Global Engine Services