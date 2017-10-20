Edition:
United States

BBA Aviation PLC (BBA.L)

BBA.L on London Stock Exchange

309.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.10 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
309.60
Open
310.10
Day's High
312.30
Day's Low
309.10
Volume
933,217
Avg. Vol
1,719,837
52-wk High
324.50
52-wk Low
241.80

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Anthony Rudd

70 2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Wayne Edmunds

61 2017 Interim Chief Executive Officer, Director

David Crook

2017 Group Finance Director, Director

Gareth Hall

2013 President and Managing Director of Ontic

Mark Johnstone

2016 President and Chief Operating Officer, Global Engine Services
» More People

BBA Aviation PLC News