Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA)
BBAS3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
37.51BRL
20 Oct 2017
37.51BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.33 (+0.89%)
R$ 0.33 (+0.89%)
Prev Close
R$ 37.18
R$ 37.18
Open
R$ 37.23
R$ 37.23
Day's High
R$ 37.51
R$ 37.51
Day's Low
R$ 37.12
R$ 37.12
Volume
6,921,100
6,921,100
Avg. Vol
7,325,289
7,325,289
52-wk High
R$ 37.75
R$ 37.75
52-wk Low
R$ 23.07
R$ 23.07
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Eduardo Refinetti Guardia
|46
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli
|51
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Fabricio da Soller
|42
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Leonardo Silva de Loyola Reis
|46
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Carlos Renato Bonetti
|46
|2016
|Director of Risk Management
- UPDATE 3-Brazil judge gives creditors more time to work out Oi restructuring
- REFILE-Banco do Brasil requests delay of Oi creditors assembly -sources
- Banco do Brasil to use $1 bln from debt sales in foreign ops
- Petrobras sells $2 billion in bonds, replacing costlier debt
- UPDATE 2-Petrobras sells $2 billion in bonds, replacing costlier debt