Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC4.SA)
BBDC4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
35.94BRL
20 Oct 2017
35.94BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.18 (-0.50%)
R$ -0.18 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
R$ 36.12
R$ 36.12
Open
R$ 36.30
R$ 36.30
Day's High
R$ 36.43
R$ 36.43
Day's Low
R$ 35.92
R$ 35.92
Volume
3,278,500
3,278,500
Avg. Vol
9,399,124
9,399,124
52-wk High
R$ 37.37
R$ 37.37
52-wk Low
R$ 24.02
R$ 24.02
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lazaro de Mello Brandao
|90
|1999
|Chairman of the Board
|
Luiz Trabuco Cappi
|65
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Member of the Executive Board
|
Alexandre da Silva Gluher
|56
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board
|
Marcelo de Araujo Noronha
|51
|2016
|Executive Vice President
|
Domingos Figueiredo de Abreu
|58
|2012
|Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Board
- UPDATE 2-Banco Bradesco CEO says looking for replacement internally
- UPDATE 1-Banco Bradesco chairman steps down, CEO takes role
- Brazil's Banco Bradesco chairman steps down, CEO takes role
- Fitch Affirms Banco Bradesco S.A.'s IDRs; Outlook Negative
- Bradesco's HSBC Brasil deal to generate $1.1 billion pre-tax savings