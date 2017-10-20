Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOXT.L)
BBOXT.L on London Stock Exchange
146.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
146.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+0.69%)
1.00 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
145.40
145.40
Open
146.10
146.10
Day's High
147.10
147.10
Day's Low
145.30
145.30
Volume
1,802,806
1,802,806
Avg. Vol
2,526,666
2,526,666
52-wk High
151.40
151.40
52-wk Low
127.09
127.09
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Richard Jewson
|71
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Aubrey Adams
|67
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
|
Mark Shaw
|2013
|Non-Executive Director
|
Susanne Given
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Jim Prower
|2016
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Director