BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSE3.SA)

BBSE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

29.01BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.40 (+1.40%)
Prev Close
R$ 28.61
Open
R$ 28.64
Day's High
R$ 29.20
Day's Low
R$ 28.61
Volume
2,885,200
Avg. Vol
3,971,223
52-wk High
R$ 32.58
52-wk Low
R$ 25.30

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Marcelo Augusto Dutra Labuto

45 2016 Chairman of the Board

Jose Mauricio Pereira Coelho

50 2016 Chief Executive Officer

Werner Romera Suffert

44 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board

Angela Beatriz de Assis

51 2013 Chief Business Development Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Antonio Rugero Guibo

49 2015 Chief Corporate Governance Officer, Member of the Executive Board
