Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU_u.TO)
BBU_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
37.58CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.67 (+1.82%)
Prev Close
$36.91
Open
$36.94
Day's High
$37.66
Day's Low
$36.94
Volume
35,134
Avg. Vol
61,520
52-wk High
$38.84
52-wk Low
$29.35
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jeffrey Blidner
|69
|Chairman of the Board of the General Partner
|
Cyrus Madon
|51
|Chief Executive Officer of the General Partner
|
Craig Laurie
|45
|Chief Financial Officer of the General Partner
|
John Lacey
|73
|Lead Independent Director of the General Partner
|
Stephen Girsky
|55
|Independent Director of the General Partner
- BRIEF-Brookfield Business announces $600 million equity offering
- BRIEF-Brookfield Business Partners commences limited partnership unit normal course issuer bid
- BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming and Brookfield awarded GTA bundle in Ontario gaming modernization process
- BRIEF-Brookfield Business Partners posts Q2 FFO per unit $0.40
- Canadian asset manager Brookfield to buy 60 percent stake in Teekay Offshore