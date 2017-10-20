Edition:
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA.MC)

BBVA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

7.32EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.10 (+1.36%)
Prev Close
€7.22
Open
€7.22
Day's High
€7.37
Day's Low
€7.21
Volume
23,327,156
Avg. Vol
16,796,777
52-wk High
€7.93
52-wk Low
€5.67

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Francisco Gonzalez Rodriguez

73 2016 Executive Chairman of the Board

Carlos Torres Vila

51 2015 Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer

Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido

49 2016 Finance Director

Ricardo Gomez Barredo

53 Director of Accounting and Supervisors Unit

Eduardo Arbizu Lostao

54 2016 Chief Legal and Compliance Officer
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. News

