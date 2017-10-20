BCE Inc (BCE.TO)
BCE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
59.24CAD
20 Oct 2017
59.24CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.13 (+0.22%)
$0.13 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
$59.11
$59.11
Open
$59.23
$59.23
Day's High
$59.40
$59.40
Day's Low
$58.94
$58.94
Volume
736,870
736,870
Avg. Vol
1,162,842
1,162,842
52-wk High
$63.00
$63.00
52-wk Low
$56.80
$56.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gordon Nixon
|60
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
George Cope
|55
|2008
|President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
|
Glen LeBlanc
|45
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Charles Brown
|2010
|President – The Source of Bell Canada
|
Rizwan Jamal
|2015
|President - Bell Residential Services of Bell Canada
- BRIEF-Bell Canada to redeem outstanding $300 million of 4.88% debentures, series M-36, due April 26, 2018
- BRIEF-Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-36 debentures due April 2018
- BRIEF-Bell Canada announces offering of MTN debentures
- UPDATE 2-Canada's BCE hurt by cable competition; wireless 'saves the day'
- Canada's BCE profit drops as expenses rise; maintains outlook