Minerva SA (BEEF3.SA)
BEEF3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
11.72BRL
20 Oct 2017
11.72BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.05 (+0.43%)
R$ 0.05 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
R$ 11.67
R$ 11.67
Open
R$ 11.75
R$ 11.75
Day's High
R$ 11.76
R$ 11.76
Day's Low
R$ 11.47
R$ 11.47
Volume
749,900
749,900
Avg. Vol
1,208,064
1,208,064
52-wk High
R$ 13.04
R$ 13.04
52-wk Low
R$ 8.20
R$ 8.20
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Edivar Vilela de Queiroz
|Chairman of the Board
|
Fernando Galletti de Queiroz
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Antonio Vilela de Queiroz
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Edison Ticle de Andrade Melo e Souza
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Luis Ricardo Alves Luz
|2009
|Commercial and Logistics Officer, Member of the Executive Board
- Brazil closes plants involved in latest phase of food inspection probe
- Brazil closes plants involved in latest phase of food inspection probe
- EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil shares up as JBS jumps on appeals court ruling
- JBS gets nod from Brazil court to divest assets
- UPDATE 1-JBS gets nod from Brazil court to divest assets