NV Bekaert SA (BEKB.BR)
BEKB.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
40.09EUR
20 Oct 2017
40.09EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€40.09
€40.09
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
107,038
107,038
52-wk High
€49.92
€49.92
52-wk Low
€35.33
€35.33
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Albrecht De Graeve
|62
|2014
|Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Matthew Taylor
|57
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Executive, Member of the Board of Directors
|
Beatriz Garcia-Cos Muntanola
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Group Executive
|
Curd Vandekerckhove
|52
|2016
|Executive Vice President North Asia and Global Operations, Member of the Group Executive
|
Bart Wille
|56
|2013
|Chief Human Resources Officer, Member of the Group Executive