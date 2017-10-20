Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP_u.TO)
BEP_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
43.92CAD
20 Oct 2017
43.92CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.06 (+0.14%)
$0.06 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
$43.86
$43.86
Open
$43.96
$43.96
Day's High
$44.20
$44.20
Day's Low
$43.85
$43.85
Volume
98,181
98,181
Avg. Vol
164,952
164,952
52-wk High
$44.99
$44.99
52-wk Low
$36.10
$36.10
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jeffrey Blidner
|69
|2011
|Chairman of the Board of the General Partner
|
Sachin Shah
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer of the General Partner
|
Nicholas Goodman
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer of the General Partner
|
Harry Goldgut
|Group Chairman of the General Partner
|
Richard Legault
|2015
|Group Chairman of the General Partner
- BRIEF-Brookfield Renewable Q2 FFO per unit $0.61
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
- UPDATE 2-SunPower to sell 8point3 stake, forecast disappoints; shrs slide
- Japan's Mitsui to sell stake in UK's First Hydro
- BRIEF-Mitsui & Co to sell stake in UK hydro power firm to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.