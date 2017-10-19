Bharat Forge Ltd (BFRG.NS)
BFRG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
628.15INR
19 Oct 2017
628.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.50 (-0.24%)
Rs-1.50 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
Rs629.65
Rs629.65
Open
Rs631.60
Rs631.60
Day's High
Rs634.60
Rs634.60
Day's Low
Rs625.00
Rs625.00
Volume
142,168
142,168
Avg. Vol
1,514,082
1,514,082
52-wk High
Rs659.00
Rs659.00
52-wk Low
Rs382.33
Rs382.33
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Babasaheb Kalyani
|68
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Kishore Saletore
|49
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Tejaswini Chaudhari
|2016
|Deputy Company Secretary and Compliance officer
|
G. Agarwal
|65
|2006
|Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Amit Kalyani
|41
|2005
|Executive Director