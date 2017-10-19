BF Utilities Limitd (BFUT.NS)
BFUT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
397.20INR
19 Oct 2017
397.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.95 (-1.96%)
Rs-7.95 (-1.96%)
Prev Close
Rs405.15
Rs405.15
Open
Rs404.90
Rs404.90
Day's High
Rs406.00
Rs406.00
Day's Low
Rs395.00
Rs395.00
Volume
99,454
99,454
Avg. Vol
595,908
595,908
52-wk High
Rs585.00
Rs585.00
52-wk Low
Rs312.00
Rs312.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Babasaheb Kalyani
|68
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Bhalchandra Mitkari
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sudhindra Joshi
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Amit Kalyani
|41
|2005
|Non-Executive Director
|
Aarti Sathe
|2015
|Additional Independent Director