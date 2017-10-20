Barclays Africa Group Ltd (BGAJ.J)
BGAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
14,459.84ZAc
20 Oct 2017
14,459.84ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-240.16 (-1.63%)
-240.16 (-1.63%)
Prev Close
14,700.00
14,700.00
Open
14,750.00
14,750.00
Day's High
14,750.00
14,750.00
Day's Low
14,093.00
14,093.00
Volume
2,442,653
2,442,653
Avg. Vol
3,008,270
3,008,270
52-wk High
17,278.00
17,278.00
52-wk Low
13,322.00
13,322.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Wendy Lucas-Bull
|63
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Maria Ramos
|58
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jason Quinn
|42
|2016
|Financial Director
|
Craig Bond
|55
|2013
|Chief Executive - Retail and Business Banking
|
Nomkhita Nqweni
|42
|2012
|Chief Executive - Wealth and Investment Management
- UPDATE 1-Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor
- Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor
- UPDATE 1-Barclays Africa's H1 profit rises 7 pct despite S. African downturn
- Barclays suffers $1.6 billion first-half loss from Africa sale
- UPDATE 2-Barclays suffers $1.6 billion first-half loss from Africa sale