Bigben Interactive SA (BGBN.PA)
BGBN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
11.57EUR
20 Oct 2017
11.57EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.18 (-1.53%)
€-0.18 (-1.53%)
Prev Close
€11.75
€11.75
Open
€11.72
€11.72
Day's High
€11.75
€11.75
Day's Low
€11.21
€11.21
Volume
46,949
46,949
Avg. Vol
36,015
36,015
52-wk High
€12.30
€12.30
52-wk Low
€5.34
€5.34
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alain Falc
|1988
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee and Group Management Committee
|
Francois Bozon
|Secretary General, Member of the Executive Committee and Group Management Committee
|
Yannick Allaert
|Head of Accessories Europe, Member of the Executive Committee and Group Management Committee
|
Fabrice Lemesre
|Head of Audio and Telephony, Member of the Executive Committee and Group Management Committee
|
Francois Penin
|2012
|Head of Logistics Europe, Member of the Executive Committee
- BRIEF-Bigben and Milestone team up to distribute Gravel and Monster Energy Supercross in France
- BRIEF-Bigben Interactive Q1 sales up 23.9% at EUR 47.1 mln
- BRIEF-Bigben Interactive FY net profit up at 9.0 million euros
- BRIEF-Bigben Interactive announces license agreement with THE SMILEY COMPANY
- BRIEF-Bigben and Eko software announce Rugby 18