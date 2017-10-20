BGEO Group PLC (BGEO.L)
BGEO.L on London Stock Exchange
3,446.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
3,446.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-21.00 (-0.61%)
-21.00 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
3,467.00
3,467.00
Open
3,482.00
3,482.00
Day's High
3,482.00
3,482.00
Day's Low
3,439.00
3,439.00
Volume
38,674
38,674
Avg. Vol
71,174
71,174
52-wk High
3,781.00
3,781.00
52-wk Low
2,724.00
2,724.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Neil Janin
|62
|2011
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Irakli Gilauri
|41
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Levan Kulijanishvili
|2016
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Avto Namicheishvili
|2015
|Group General Counsel
|
Ekaterina Shavgulidze
|2015
|Group Head - Investor Relations and Funding
