Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd (BHAN.NS)

BHAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

112.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.30 (-1.15%)
Prev Close
Rs113.40
Open
Rs113.40
Day's High
Rs114.00
Day's Low
Rs111.70
Volume
558,755
Avg. Vol
3,609,148
52-wk High
Rs121.00
52-wk Low
Rs20.60

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Munish Gupta

78 2002 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Jayesh Bhansali

32 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

D. Mishra

2011 Vice President - Legal, Company Secretary

Babulal Bhansali

61 2015 Managing Director

Kenji Asakawa

68 2006 Executive Director - Technical
Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd News

